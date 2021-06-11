scorecardresearch
Friday, June 11, 2021
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: BSEH Class 10 result to be declared at 2:30 pm today

HBSE 10th Result 2021, BSEH Haryana Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Once declared, students can check the result at the website, bseh.org.in. The Haryana government on June 1 had decided to cancel the Class 12 exams conducted by the state board, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 11, 2021 12:24:06 pm
hbse 10th result 2021, hbse 10th result 2021, bseh, bseh 10th result 2021, haryana board 10th result 2021,HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Know how to check score. (Representational image)

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will declare the results of Class 10 boards today at 2:30 pm. There will be a press conference at 2:30 pm today, where the results will be declared. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal and BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh are likely to participate in the press conference.

The Haryana board class 10 exams have been cancelled and the results of class 10 students will be announced based on internal assessments. The state board exams for classes 10 and 12 were scheduled to begin on April 22 and April 20, respectively.

Once declared, students can check the result at the website, bseh.org.in. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal had earlier said that the board will declare Class 10 result by June 15.

The Haryana government on June 1 had decided to cancel the Class 12 exams conducted by the state board, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said. The decision came shortly after the central government announced cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, except Karnataka, most state boards have cancelled class 10 exams amid the Covid-19 situation in the country. CBSE, CISCE and many state boards have also scrapped class 12 exams as well.

Live Blog

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Know how to check HBSE Class 10th result 2021 at bseh.org.in  

12:21 (IST)11 Jun 2021
Haryana board to release Class 10 result at 2:30 pm

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will declare the result today. There will be a press conference at 2:30 pm today, where the results will be declared. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal and BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh are likely to participate in the press conference. 

12:01 (IST)11 Jun 2021
Jharkhand JAC cancels Class 10, 12 board exams

The Jharkhand government announced the cancellation of Class 10 and 12 board exams conducted by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), in the wake of the COVID-19 situation. The council is yet to release the evaluation criteria for Class 10 and 12 results. Read more.

11:46 (IST)11 Jun 2021
Haryana board Class 12 exams cancelled

The Haryana government on June 1 decided to cancel the Class 12 exams conducted by the state board, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said. The decision came shortly after the central government announced cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

11:35 (IST)11 Jun 2021
Pass percentage in 2020

In 2020, the Class 10 board exams were conducted in March. The overall pass percentage was 64.59 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 69.86 and that of boys was 60.27. Rishita, from Hisar district, had topped the examination by securing 100 per cent marks.

11:14 (IST)11 Jun 2021
More than 3 lakh students registered for HBSE Class 10 exams

A total of 3,18,373 students have registered for Class 10 board exams out of which 1,74,956 are male students and 1,43,417 are female students. The Class 10 examinations were scheduled to begin on April 22 and end on May 12, 2021, in the state at various exam centres. But, the exams were cancelled due to COVID-19.

11:12 (IST)11 Jun 2021
HBSE Class 10 result based on internal assessment

The Haryana state board had to cancel the Class 10 board exams owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The results of class 10 students will be announced based on internal assessments. Students will be evaluated based on their performance in assignments, internal assessments and projects conducted throughout the academic session 2019-20. 

11:10 (IST)11 Jun 2021
HBSE Haryana board to declare Class 10 result today

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is likely to declare the results of Class 10 boards today after 2 pm. The Haryana board class 10 exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

bseh 10th result, hbse 10th result, haryana board result The results will be available on the official -- bseh.org.in . (Express Photo by Partha Paul/ representational)

In 2020, Class 10 exams could not be conducted due to the lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak. The board had decided not to conduct pending class 10 exams other than science. The state board made provisions to promote students based on other assessment measures.

