HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: BSEH Class 10 result to be declared at 2:30 pm today

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Know how to check score. (Representational image)

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will declare the results of Class 10 boards today at 2:30 pm. There will be a press conference at 2:30 pm today, where the results will be declared. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal and BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh are likely to participate in the press conference.

The Haryana board class 10 exams have been cancelled and the results of class 10 students will be announced based on internal assessments. The state board exams for classes 10 and 12 were scheduled to begin on April 22 and April 20, respectively.

Once declared, students can check the result at the website, bseh.org.in. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal had earlier said that the board will declare Class 10 result by June 15.

The Haryana government on June 1 had decided to cancel the Class 12 exams conducted by the state board, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said. The decision came shortly after the central government announced cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, except Karnataka, most state boards have cancelled class 10 exams amid the Covid-19 situation in the country. CBSE, CISCE and many state boards have also scrapped class 12 exams as well.