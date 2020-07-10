HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Press conference to begin shortly; check pass percentage, meet toppers

HBSE 10th Result 2020, BSEH Haryana Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates here HBSE 10th Result 2020, BSEH Haryana Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates here

HBSE/BSEH Haryana Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) or Haryana Board, Bhiwani will declare the class 10 result today at its official website, bseh.org.in. Haryana Board matric exams were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. After revising its decision night before the declaration, the HBSE last month said the result will be declared only after conducting the science exam for class 10.

To pass the Haryana Board exams, students need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. Those who fail in two subjects will have to appear for the supplementary or compartmental exam, however, those who flunk in more than two exams will be declared as failed.

Apart from the website, the result will also available at the official mobile app of the BSEH called ‘Board of school education Haryana’ The app is available for Android users only through Play store. Nearly, 3.71 lakh candidates had registered for the board examination this year.