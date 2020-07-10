HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Press conference to begin shortly; check pass percentage, meet toppers

HBSE/BSEH Haryana Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) or Haryana Board, Bhiwani will declare the class 10 result today at its official website, bseh.org.in. Haryana Board matric exams were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. After revising its decision night before the declaration, the HBSE last month said the result will be declared only after conducting the science exam for class 10.
To pass the Haryana Board exams, students need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. Those who fail in two subjects will have to appear for the supplementary or compartmental exam, however, those who flunk in more than two exams will be declared as failed.
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2020 Live: Check in Hindi
Apart from the website, the result will also available at the official mobile app of the BSEH called ‘Board of school education Haryana’ The app is available for Android users only through Play store. Nearly, 3.71 lakh candidates had registered for the board examination this year.
To check Haryana Board 10th result via SMS, students need to type HB10<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263
Students can also register at indianexpress.com to get latest and verified updates related to result and get their result on registered email or SMS
To pass the exam, one has to score at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate of the external examination and separately in the practicals that are being conducted by the school.
Step 1: Visit the official website- bseh.org.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
