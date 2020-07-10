scorecardresearch
Friday, July 10, 2020
COVID19
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Press conference to begin shortly; check pass percentage, meet toppers

HBSE 10th Result 2020, BSEH Haryana Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board, Bhiwani will release the result of secondary exams or class 10 today at the official website - bseh.org.in. Check here how much is needed to pass the exam

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 10, 2020 8:30:13 pm
HBSE/BSEH Haryana Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) or Haryana Board, Bhiwani will declare the class 10 result today at its official website, bseh.org.in. Haryana Board matric exams were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. After revising its decision night before the declaration, the HBSE last month said the result will be declared only after conducting the science exam for class 10.

To pass the Haryana Board exams, students need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. Those who fail in two subjects will have to appear for the supplementary or compartmental exam, however, those who flunk in more than two exams will be declared as failed.

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2020 Live: Check in Hindi 

Apart from the website, the result will also available at the official mobile app of the BSEH called ‘Board of school education Haryana’ The app is available for Android users only through Play store. Nearly, 3.71 lakh candidates had registered for the board examination this year.

Live Blog

Haryana Board, BSEH Class 10th Result LIVE Updates | HBSE result at bseh.org.in, Merit List, Toppers' names, Websites to check scores

20:30 (IST)10 Jul 2020
BSEH results on mobile app

The Haryana Board matric result 2019 will be declared through the official mobile application of the HBSE as well. Students can check download the website from the Google Play Store and check result by entering their registration number or roll number.

20:27 (IST)10 Jul 2020
How to check HBSE 10th result via SMS

To check Haryana Board 10th result via SMS, students need to type HB10<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263

20:25 (IST)10 Jul 2020
Check result at indianexpress.com

Students can also register at indianexpress.com to get latest and verified updates related to result and get their result on registered email or SMS

20:21 (IST)10 Jul 2020
How many students appeared in the exam

Around 3.71 lakh candidates had applied to appear in the board examination this year. The result was earlier scheduled to be announced in July

20:19 (IST)10 Jul 2020
Where to check

The Haryana Board will release the class 10 result at the official websites, bsehexam.org and bseh.org.in. The result will also be available on the partner website, indianresult.com.

20:18 (IST)10 Jul 2020
Passing marks for Haryana Board exams

To pass the exam, one has to score at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate of the external examination and separately in the practicals that are being conducted by the school.

20:18 (IST)10 Jul 2020
How to check on phone?

The students can check the results through bseh.org.in, indiaresults.com, once released. The result can also be checked through cell phones. In order to check, students should SMS – RESULTHB10<space>ROLLNUMBER – to 56263.

20:17 (IST)10 Jul 2020
How to check 10th result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website- bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

20:16 (IST)10 Jul 2020
Websites to check result

The students can check the result through the website- bseh.org.in, apart from it, the private website- indiaresults.com

20:06 (IST)10 Jul 2020
Haryana Board 10th result at 8 pm

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) or Haryana Board, Bhiwani will declare the class 10 result today. The result will be announced shortly

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Last year, 3.8 lakh had appeared for the exam of which 57.39 per cent cleared the exam. In 2019, girls had shown better results as 62 per cent of girls and 53 per cent of boys who appeared for the exam, passed it.

