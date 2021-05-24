BSEH Class 12 exams: Haryana board to conduct exam from home centre

Haryana state government and state board (BSEH) will conduct the Class 12 state board examination in the respective schools of the class 12 students. There will be a provision of re-examination for students suffering from COVID-19 during the exam schedule. The dates for the re-examination will be notified later.

As per the official statement “Considering the second option suggested in the meeting, Haryana School Education Board and Haryana government has decided to conduct objective type examination of 1:30 hours. It has been further decided that the students’ own school will be made examination center. All students will be given the datesheet 15 days in advance.”

In a high level meeting chaired by Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, two options for conducting class 12 exams were presented before states. The most likely option being considered is a shorter examination of 1.5 hours each of only major subjects to be conducted in the same schools where students are enrolled instead of external examination centres. The meeting was held with all state/UT education ministers, secretaries and chairpersons of state examination boards to discuss pending Class XII board exams.

Haryana board has opted to go with the second option and conduct the objective type exam for class 12 students of the state.