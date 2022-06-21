BSEH Haryana open school Class 10, 12 result declared; here’s how to check 

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the open school class 10 and 12 board exam results today. Candidates who appeared in the board examination through open school can check results at the official website – bseh.org.in

The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 24.93 per cent for Class 10 fresh exams and 33.89 per cent for class 12 regular exams. The results were also announced for students who applied for exams including compartment, credit transfer policy (CTP), re-appear, revaluation. The pass percentage of such students in class 10 stands at 50.83 per cent and for class 12 reappearing students is 54.94 per cent.

BSEH Haryana Open school result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – bseh.org.in or results.bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the open school result link

Step 3: Enter required credentials

Step 4: Click on submit to view your result

BSEH on June 15 had announced the class 12 board exam results while class 10 results were announced on June 17. Girls had outperformed boys in both classes. In class 10, an overall pass percentage of 73.18 per cent was recorded for regular students while 92.96 percent private students passed the exam. In class 12 results, the overall pass percentage this year was 87.08 per cent, and 73.28 per cent for private candidates.