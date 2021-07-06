BSEH Haryana Class 12 results: Board extends last date to upload Class 10, 11 marks for result computation

Haryana School Education Board has extended the last date for uploading the details of candidates and marks obtained from the respective schools to July 7. Giving information to this effect, Board President Prof. (Dr.) Jagbir Singh said that the details and marks of class 10 and 11 school candidates were sought till July 6 for preparing the result of senior secondary examination April 2021.

“Some schools have not uploaded the details and marks of the candidates yet and in view of their request, now the date of filling in the details of the candidates and the marks obtained has been fixed as July 7, 2021” he further added.

The Board president said that if the particulars and marks obtained have been wrongly filled by the schools then they can correct the details and marks of the candidates on July 8 and July 9. The correction can be made by using school’s login id and password on the link given at the official website of the board http://www.bseh.org.in.

He further clarified that if a candidate has passed 10 and 11 from other state or Haryana board and their results have shown grading, the pass proof of such candidates should be uploaded by scanning both the sides of the letter in which the grading table is clearly visible. Additionally, the school has to tag it on its letter and send an attested copy of the same to e-mail-assrs@bseh.org.in or manually to the senior secondary branch of the board’s office on July 9.

The board president said that all schools should ensure that the information of the examinees is recorded correctly and in time as no additional opportunity will be given to rectify any kind of mistake. The information sent by the school will be considered final and conclusive and the school itself will be responsible for any error and departmental action will be taken on such school as per the affiliation regulations.

For any kind of technical problem contact on helpline number 01664-254300 and 254309. The board president further informed that the result of Haryana open school secondary fresh category/re-appear/C-T-P-examination April-2021 will be declared by July 9, 2021.