BSEH Haryana class 10, 12 admit cards 2019 released, how to download

BSEH Haryana admit card 2019: The Board of school Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the admit cards for the candidates appearing for the Haryana board exams. Candidates can download the same from the official website, bseh.org.in. The board has released the admit cards for both fresh applicants as well as reappearing candidates for both class 10 and class 12.

According to an official statement by the board, candidates need to paste their passport-sized picture wearing their respective school uniforms on the admit cards. Candidates will also appear in school uniforms for the exams beginning March 2019.

BSEH Haryana admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, bseh.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘fresh/reappear admit card’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Select fresh/ reapper in the given drop down menu

step 5: Fill details and search

Step 6: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download and take print-out of the admit card for future reference. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a valid admit card.

The board has also withheld admit cards of some candidates. Such candidates will have to go in person to the board office and produce original documents to verify the information, only after this their admit cards will be issued to them.