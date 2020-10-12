BSEH Haryana Class 10, 12 compartment exams from October 28, check date sheet

HBSE 10th, 12th compartment exam date sheet released (Representational image)

BSEH Haryana class 10, 12 compartment exams 2020: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will conduct the compartment exams for both classes 10 and 12 students. These supplementary exams will begin from October 28, the board announced in a recent notice. While the compartment exams are held for students who did not clear one or two papers, students who are not happy with their marks and wish to improve their score can also take these exams.

Since the exams are being held amid the pandemic, special precautions will be taken. Candidates will have to wear a mask in the exam. As per the official notice, students have to cover their mouth and nose with the mask. Students as well as parents accompanying them to the exam hall will have to follow the social distancing norms during the exams.

BSEH Haryana class 10, 12 compartment exams 2020: Date sheet

The exams will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam pattern and passing marks remain the same for compartment exam as the annual board exams. Students need to obtain 33 per cent marks in each subject to clear it. In case of a change of marks, the marksheets will be updated.

As many as 83.34 per cent of students who appeared for the Haryana Board class 12 exams passed it. The pass percentage was nearly 9 per cent higher as against 74.48 per cent in the last year. In class 10th Haryana Board exams, the pass percent was at 64.59 per cent.

