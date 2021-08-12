BSEH Haryana Class 10, 12 admit cards released for improvement, compartment exams

The board of secondary education, Haryana (BSEH) Wednesday released the admit card of class 10 and 12 opportunity compartment and partial marks correction/ full subject marks improvement exams. The admit card has also been released for open school candidates. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website — bseh.org.in.

Sharing the information to this effect, Board President Dr Jagbir Singh said that the candidates who will appear in this examination can download their admit card from the link given on the official website of the board by entering the previous roll number/name/father’s name/mother’s name and registration id.

Candidates should ensure to get a coloured admit card printed on A-4 size paper and check their details thoroughly. In case of any error in the details (except photo/signature), candidates need to inform the board at the board office along with relevant original documents and desired correction fee. The corrections can only be reported between August 11 to 13.

After the completion of the examination, the error related to the photo and signature will not be corrected, informed BSEH. If the admit card of any candidate is not issued due to any reason, then he/she should visit the board office on any working day before the examination and present the desired documents to get the admit card.

Candidates have to reach the examination center 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination with their original Aadhar card and colored admit card. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, all the candidates are informed to follow the instructions issued by the government and ensure social distancing and wearing of masks at the examination center.

Candidates have been directed to bring transparent hand sanitizer and their own drinking water bottle with them. Candidates have to follow the guidelines given on the admit card.

If the facility of the writer is to be used by any candidate with a disability, he must take permission letter from the board by presenting the relevant documents for the writer in the board office. The author will not be valid without the permission letter of the board.