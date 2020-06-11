Haryana Board to conduct pending Class 10th Science exam this month

Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2020: The pending Science exam will be conducted on June-end. Representational image/ file Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2020: The pending Science exam will be conducted on June-end. Representational image/ file

HBSE BSEH Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2020: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will conduct the pending class 10 science exam this month. Chairman Jagbir Singh on Wednesday informed, “The schools have been asked to send communications to the board about the number of candidates to be appeared in the exam by June 15,” the official said.

According to the chairman, the students who will take science in senior secondary have to appear in the examination. However, if a student wants to opt for commerce or arts streams, they can sit for the exam as well. Those who don’t want to appear will be awarded average marks.

Around 3.71 lakh candidates had applied to appear in the board examination this year will get their result in July. The students can check the result at the website, bseh.org.in, once declared. Alternatively, students can also register with indianexpress.com for the latest result updates and get their results at the email address or phone number registered with us. To do so, candidates need to fill in the details given in the box below and click submit.

Meanwhile, the board will conduct the pending class 12 examinations from July 1 to 15. The papers to be conducted are chemistry, public administrator, geography, computer science, ITIS, history, life science, agriculture, psychology, Sanskrit, Urdu, biotechnology, political science, Hindustani music, philosophy, sociology /entrepreneurship, stenographer, banking and automobile, IT and ITES.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd