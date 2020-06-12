BSEH Haryana Board releases form to appear for Class 10 science exam

BSEH to announce Haryana Board 10th result in July BSEH to announce Haryana Board 10th result in July

BSEH Haryana: After postponing the result for class 10 exams twice. The Haryana Board has finally decided to conduct the class 10 exam. Even as the exam dates are yet to be announced, the board had released an application form to gather data on the number of students who wish to appear for the class 10 science paper.

Students will have to register with their specific schools and then schools will have to fill forms at the board’s website. The exam is not compulsory for all students, however, those who wish to opt for science in class 11 or higher education it is mandatory to clear class 10 level science exam. If a student does not wish to take science but has it as a subject, they will be scored on the basis of average marks obtained by a student.

The final result for class 10 will be declared only after conducting the class 10 science exam. Haryana Board had earlier decided to announce the results on May 25 which was then postponed till June 8. The BSEH was about to declare the result based on four exams and the marks for science was to be declared on the basis of average score, however, on the late evening June 7, the result was again postponed to be declared in July.

Once declared, the result will be available at the official website, bseh.org.in. The exam dates or subject-wise schedule will be released 10 days in advance, as per the official information.

As many as 3.38 lakh students including 1.51 lakh girls and 1.87 boys had appeared for four subjects of the Class 10 exam. The science exam had got postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. To pass the Haryana Board exams, students need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate. Meanwhile, the class 12 exams will be held from July 1.

