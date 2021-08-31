BSEH Haryana board releases datesheet for Class 10, 12 improvement exams

BSEH Haryana class 10, 12 compartment exams 2021: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the exam schedule to conduct the compartment exams for both classes 10 and 12 students. The datesheet is available on the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.

The improvement exams for class 12 will be conducted from September 7 to September 22, 2021. The exams for students of class 10 will begin on September 7 and will end on September 18, 2021. All exams will be conducted from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

“Candidates will have to bring their own log, trigonometry tables and stencils for maps and can use colour pencils in science subjects only. Candidates will also have to carry their personal water bottles. All necessary SOPs issued by the central and state government will be followed by the board for the conduct of the examination,” read the official notification released by BSEH.

For class 10, the BSEH improvement exams 2021 will start with Hindi subject and conclude with computer science. On the other hand, the improvement exams for class 12 will start with English and end with the Punjabi/Sanskrit exam. Students who have registered for the BSEH improvement exams 2021 can download their HBSE admit cards 2021 from the official website bseh.org.in.

While the compartment exams are held for students who did not clear one or two papers, students who are not happy with their marks and wish to improve their scores can also take these exams.