BSEH Haryana Board releases admit card for class 10, 12 open school October exams 2020, steps to download

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) released the admit card or hall ticket for the Haryana Open school October exams. Students who have registered for these exams can download the admit card from the official website, bseh.org.in. These admit cards are for the compartmental, re-appear, and supplementary exams.

The admit card will have information on exam date, venue, subject of exam, timing, and other information. It will also have the name ad personal details of the student. In case of any error in the admit card, students need to connect with the authorities. Errors if any should be raised by October 22.

BSEH Haryana Open school admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on admit card link

Step 3: Fill credentials, submit

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

Since the exams are being held amid a pandemic, social distancing protocols will be followed. Students will have reach exam halls at least 30 minutes before the exam time. Candidates will be allowed a staggered entry. Water bottles, hand sanitisers in transparent bottles along with stationary objects are allowed in exam halls. Students will also have to wear masks.

Meanwhile, due to the pandemic and loss of instructional hours several boards including the Haryana Board have revised the syllabus for board exams 2021. The revised syllabus for classes 9-12 is available on the board website.

