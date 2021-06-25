BSEH Haryana Board directs schools to upload Class 12 marks by July 6

The Haryana School Education Board (BSEH) will soon declare the result of the senior secondary examination (class 12). To prepare the result, the details of the candidates and the marks obtained are being collected from the respective schools.

BSEH president, Jagbir Singh said that the schools must submit the students’ marks on the board’s official website from June 28-July 6 using the official login id and password.

He further informed that the lists of secondary students whose records are to be uploaded by the schools are being sent on the e-mail of the schools. The concerned schools have to record the year/session/ serial number of the candidate passing the secondary class and the name of the district and school.

Apart from this, the list of such candidates who have passed class 10 from other states is also being sent on the e-mail of the respective schools, the secondary class pass certificate of such candidates (with grading, grade marks table) uploaded. Along with the year of passing/session/serial number and name of the state board, schools also have to submit subject wise information of the total marks obtained in secondary class.

Schools have to include class 11 marks obtained by the students in total marks. He said that the school itself would be responsible for any kind of mistake and departmental action would be taken against such schools as per the affiliation regulations. For any kind of technical problem, schools can contact on 01664-254300 and 254309.