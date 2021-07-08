BSEH Haryana Board Open School exam results: How to check

The Haryana School Education Board (BSEH) today declared the result of the open school examination March 2021. The result has been declared for all categories including secondary fresh category/re-appear/ctp/stc/mercy chance examination. The recorded pass percentage is 100 per cent. Candidates can check their results at bseh.org.in.

BSEH president Jagbir Singh said that this examination was to be conducted in April, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this examination could not be conducted and were cancelled.

The board president informed that the result of 20,154 candidates of the secondary open school (fresh category) examination has been declared, of which 13,700 are boys and 6,454 are girls.

He further informed that the result of 34,136 candidates of the secondary open school (ctp/re-appear/stc/mercy chance) examination has been declared, out of which 20,607 are boys and 13,529 are girls.

He said that the result of the candidates of the fresh category has been declared by awarding the minimum passing marks of 33 per cent in all the subjects. For candidates who have re-appeared/ctp /stc in one subject, the result has been declared by awarding the average marks all subjects to the subject in which the candidate failed.

He further informed that for the secondary annual examination March-2021, the candidates who had applied for partial subject marks improvement / full subject marks improvement and additional subjects, the examination results of such candidates will be declared as a chance for the subsequent exam (CSE) has been declared.

All such candidates will be allowed to appear in the examination without fee on the basis of the same application in the upcoming examination of the board which will be conducted from August 16 to September 15, 2021. Singh further informed that if any candidate is not satisfied with the declared result then he/she can appear in the upcoming examination of the board.