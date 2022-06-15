BSEH Haryana Board Class 12th result 2022: Date, time and websites announced

BSEH Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2022: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will announce the results for the class 12 board examination on June 15. The result will be announced in the evening. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website — bseh.org.in.

The BSEH class 12 Haryana board theory examinations were conducted between March 30 and April 27, 2022. The practicals were held from March 21 to March 28, 2022.

BSEH Haryana 12th Result 2022 Date, Time and Websites

Once the result is declared at ___ candidates can visit the official website – on- bseh.org.in. Alternatively, the result can also be checked on the mobile app- ‘Board of School Education Haryana‘.

On Monday, the state board had withheld the board results of certain schools on account of fake School Leaving Certificates (SLC). The SLC certificates of 73 students of 40 non-state permanent-temporary recognized schools of Class 12 and two students of two government schools were found to be bogus.

In 2021, Haryana government cancelled the board examination of class 12 due to the surge in Covid-19 cases across the state and country. However this year the board examination was held offline in a pen and paper mode, following all the protocols and guidelines.

Last year, the overall passing percentage was 100 per cent compared to 80.34 per cent in 2020. No candidate was failed or compartmentalised. A total number of 2,27,585 candidates had registered for the examination, of which 1,14,416 were boys and 1,06,847 were girls.