BSEH Haryana Board Class 12 evaluation criteria released

The Haryana School Education Board (BSEH) has released the evaluation criteria for calculating the result of Class 12 students. As per the official notification, the class 12 marks will be calculated on the basis of marks obtained in class 10 and 11 final examinations and the internal assessment marks.

In the evaluation criteria given by the board, 30 per cent weightage will be given to the overall marks of class 10 final exam and 10 per cent will be from class 11 final exams. The rest 60 per cent weightage will be given to the marks scored in class 12 internal assessment and practicals conducted by the schools.

Recently, BSEH president, Jagbir Singh had said that the schools must submit the students’ marks on the board’s official website from June 28-July 6 using the official login id and password.

Apart from this, the list of such candidates who have passed class 10 from other states is also being sent on the e-mail of the respective schools, the secondary class pass certificate of such candidates (with grading, grade marks table) uploaded. Along with the year of passing/session/serial number and name of the state board, schools also have to submit subject wise information of the total marks obtained in secondary class.

The board has specified that it will not consider the percentage of marks after the decimals and a round-off figure will be considered for creating the result. For example, if a candidate has scored 15.6 marks in class 10, 8.2 in class 11, and 10.7 in class 12, then the board will consider these marks like 15, 8 and 10 respectively.

“If a candidate was absent in any of the secondary or senior secondary exams then the board will grant them the minimum passing marks of 33 per cent,” the notification further clarified.

Haryana government had cancelled class 12 board exams in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation across the state and country. The board will release the class 12 result after the third week of July, as told by the board officials to Indianexpress.com.