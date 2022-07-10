BSEH Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022: Compartment date sheet released; check schedule here

BSEH Haryana Board Class 10, 12 result 2022: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced the date sheet for compartment exams for classes 10 and 12. Students can check the date sheet at the official website — besh.org.in.

As per the official notice by BSEH, the compartment exam will be held on July 28 between 10 am to 12:30 pm. This year, like the board exams, the compartment exam, too, will be conducted in pen and paper (offline) mode.

Candidates should remember that they will be permitted in the exam hall only if they are able to produce their valid admit card. “Candidates will be allowed to appear in the examination on production of valid Admit Card with scanned photograph,” the official notice from BSEH reads.

This year, 3,26,487 candidates had appeared in class 10 exams, out of which 2,38,932 passed (73.18 per cent) and 19,679 candidates will have to appear in the compartment exam. In class 12, overall pass percentage of the regular students’ category stood at 87.08 per cent.

For class 10, compartment exam will be conducted for these subjects: English, Mathematics, Hindi, Social Science, Science, Physical and Health Education, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Drawing, Agriculture, Computer Science, Home Science, Music Hindustani (all option), Animal Husbandry, Dance (all option), Retail, Security, automobile, IT and ITES, Patient care Assistant, Beauty and Wellness, Physical Education and sports, Agriculture Paddy Farming, Travel Tourism and Hospitality, Apparel Fashion Design, Banking and Finance, Banking and Insurance, and Multi Skill Foundation Course.

Class 12 students can appear for these compartment exams: English (Core/Elective), Hindi (Core/Elective), English Special in Lieu of Hindi (Core), Music Hindustani (all options), Computer Science. Home Science, Physics, Economics, Political Science, Accountancy, History, Chemistry, Geography, Biology, Business Studies, Physical Education, Mathematics, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Public Administration, Fine Arts (all options), Bio-Technology, Sociology, Entrepreneurship, Retail, Automobile, IT and ITES, Patient Care Assistant, Physical Education and Sports, Beauty and Wellness, Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi and English, Military Science, Agriculture, Dance (all options), Psychology, Philosophy, Travel Tourism and Hospitality, Agriculture Paddy Farming, Media Animation, Apparel Fashion Design, Banking and Finance, and Banking and Insurance.