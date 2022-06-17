BSEH Haryana Board Class 10 results declared, 73.18% students pass

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Friday announced its Class 10 results for over 3.25 lakh students, while stating that a total of 73.18 per cent students had cleared the exams. The pass percentage of private students, the board said, was recorded at 92.96 per cent.

The Haryana Board Class 10 examination was held from March 30 to April 20 this year. Students can check and download their results from the board’s official website — bseh.org.in after 5 pm on June 17.

According to the board’s chairman Dr Jagbir Singh, The pass percentage for girls remained at 76.26 per cent, while for boys it was 70.56. “The topper in this examination was Aashima of Isharwal Public School, Bhiwani, who scored 499 marks, with Sunaina – student of Pragya Senior Secondary School, Bhandwa (Charkhi Dadri); Khushi – student of Geeta Vidya Mandir High School (Uchana Mandi, Jind); and Manju – student of Sainik Public High School (Sishmor, Kaithal) — taking the second position by scoring 497 marks each. The third rank was secured by Suhani – a student of Lakhi Ram Memorial Public High School (Halalpur, Sonipat); Reena – a student of DCM Senior Secondary School (Bithmada, Hisar); Lavkush – of Baba Uddal Dev Public School (Madanheri, Hisar); Himanshi – Capt RC Senior Senior Secondary School (Shiv Nagar, Hisar); and Himani – student of Keshav Shiksha Niketan Senior Secondary School (Mandhana, Bhiwani) —who scored 496 marks”.

Dr Jagbir added, “A total of 3,26,487 students appeared in the Class 10 examination out of whom 2,38,932 passed, while 19,679 got compartment. Out of 1,76,168 boys, 1,24,303 passed while out of 1,50,319 girls who took the examination, 1,14,629 passed. The pass percentage of government schools remained at 63.54 per cent while it was 88.21 per cent for private schools. Similarly, the pass percentage for rural area schools was 74.06 per cent while at urban area schools it was 71.35 per cent”.

The board said that the students seeking a re-evaluation can submit their requests, online, in the next 20 days.