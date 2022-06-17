BSEH Haryana Board Class 10 result 2022: Date, time and websites announced

BSEH Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2022: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced the results declaration date and time for class 10 board examination. The result will be announced today i;e on June 17 at 3 pm via press conference. The result link will be activated at the official website at 5 pm. Candidates may check their results on the official website —bseh.org.in.

The BSEH class 10 Haryana board examinations were held between March 31 to April 20, 2022. Earlier, the class 10 exams were scheduled to conclude on April 29.

Authorities and students were advised to follow all the Covid-19 protocols laid out by the Government of India. Everyone will have to compulsorily wear a face mask in the exam centre premises. Students should also remember to carry their admit cards and hand sanitizers to the exam centres.

In 2021 BSEH class 10 exams were cancelled due to a pandemic situation. The board first postponed the board examination then later cancelled by observing the situation.

The passing percentage was 100 per cent, for the first time between both girls and boys. In 2020 the passing percentage was 64.59 per cent out of which number of boys passed was 1,11,751 and girls passed was 1,52,262.