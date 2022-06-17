BSEH Haryana Board Class 10th result 2022: How to check scores online, via SMS

BSEH Haryana Board Class 10 result 2022: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will announce the BSEH class 10 board exam result today, i.e June 17 at 3 pm. All the students who appeared for the BSEH class 10 board exams can check their respective results at the official website — besh.org.in

Read | BSEH Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Earlier, the class 10 exams were scheduled to conclude on April 29. But the exam schedule was revised and the BSEH class 10 board exams were held from March 31 till April 20, 2022, from 12:30 pm to 3 pm. However, the board did not mention the reason behind the change in exam dates.

BSEH Class 10 board exam result 2022: How to check through website

Step 1: Visit the official website — bseh.org.in.

Step 2: In the homepage, search for the result option.

Step 3: Select ‘HBSE 10th result ‘a new page will open on the screen,

Step 4: Fill the required details like – candidates’ roll number and date of birth (DOB).

Step 5: Check the details once and summit, then the BSEH class 10 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

BSEH Class 10 board exam result 2022: How to check via SMS

Step 1: Type ‘Result HB10’ followed by their roll number

Step 2: Send it to 56263

In 2021 BSEH class 10 board examination was cancelled due to a pandemic situation. The board first postponed the examination and then later cancelled it by observing the situation. Students were marked on the basis of evaluation criteria that were decided by the Government of Haryana.

The passing percentage was 100 per cent, for the first time between both girls and boys. In 2020 the passing percentage was 64.59 per cent out of which number of boys passed was 1,11,751 and girls passed was 1,52,262.