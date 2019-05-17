BSEH Haryana Board class 10 re-evaluation process begins: Check how to apply

BSEH Haryana Board class 10 re-evaluation: The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) declared the results of class 10 today. Those who have flunked the exam or have obtained not-satisfactory score can apply for re-evaluation and rechecking. Students can apply at the official website of the Haryana Board, bseh.org.in. The applications for the Haryana Board class 10 re-evaluation have begun and will conclude within 20 days after the result declaration.

Advertising

Over 3.64 lakh students appeared for the exam out of which 2.09 lakh passed the exam with an overall pass percentage of 57.39 per cent. A total of 17,196 are eligible to appear for supplementary exams and 1,38,326 students are declared failed. Both failed and compartment holders can apply for re-evaluation.

Haryana Board Class 10 re-evaluation: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, bsehexam.org

Step 2: Click on ‘re-evlaution and re-checking’ link under ‘what’s new’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Select class, enter roll number, select exam applying for and click ‘register’

step 5: Pay fee

Haryana Board Class 10 re-evaluation: Fee

The fee for re-evaluation is Rs 1000 per subject per answer book. It is non-refundable. The fee is Rs 800 for below poverty line (BPL) Card holders, and it is mandatory to attach a copy of the BPL Card along with the online application. In case of an increase of 10 per cent marks or more in any subject, Rs 500 will be refunded out of Rs 1000, and Rs 400 will be refunded out of Rs 800 for BPL Card holders.

Advertising

The marks increased in the process will be added to the total of that subject. In case, if marks are decreased during re-evaluation, the result will remain the same as declared earlier.

In case of an increase/decrease of more than 10 per cent marks in any subject in re-evaluation, the answer book will be sent to a third examiner for further re-evaluation and an average of the marks given by the second and the third examiners will be given as per the rules and regulations of the Board.