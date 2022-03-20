BSEH Haryana board Class 10, 12 datesheet revised, check details here

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has revised the datesheet for class 10 and class 12 theory board exams 2022. Students can check their timetables for class 10 and 12 exams from the official BSEH website — bseh.org.in.

As per the revised schedule, the BSEH class 10 board exams are scheduled to take place between March 31 and April 20. Earlier, the class 10 exams were scheduled to conclude on April 29. Class 12 exams will be conducted from March 30 to April 27, 2022. Earlier, the last exam for class 12 was supposed to be held on April 27.

Candidates will carry their own logs, trigonometry tables, and map stencils, and will only be allowed to use colour pencils in science subjects. Candidates from private/open schools should contact the centre superintendent. for information on their practical exam date, time, and location. Calculators (simple/scientific) and mobile phones are not permitted in the examination hall and will be considered unfair means if found.

The class 10 and 12 exams will be conducted in a single shift from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm. This year the exams will be held in offline mode.