BSEH Haryana Board class 10, 12 date sheet, admit card out

Haryana Board exam to begin from March 3 (Representational image) Haryana Board exam to begin from March 3 (Representational image)

BSEH Haryana Board: Haryana School Education Board (BSEH) has announced the exam time table for class 10 and class 12 board exams. The senior secondary exams will begin from March 3 and secondary will begin from March 4. Both the exams will be held in a single session from 12:30 to 3:30 pm. The BSEH class 10, 12 board exam admit card is available at the official website, bseh.org.in.

Check the date sheet here –

HBSE class 10 date sheet

March 4 – Social Science

March 7 – Social Science

March 12 – English

March 17 – Mathematics

March 21 – Science

March 25 – Physical Education, Sanskrit, Urdu, agriculture, computer science, electives etc

March 26 – Media Entertainment, Banking, etc

March 27 – Punjabi, IT and ITES

Read| Success story behind Haryana Board’s toppers: Daughters who are raised like ‘sons’

HBSE class 12 date sheet

March 3 – Hindi Core and English

March 5 – Economics

March 6 – Fine arts and Elective

March 11 – Mathematics

March 13 – Physical education

Mach 14 – Home science

March 16 – English core and elective

March 17 – Dance, military science and other electives

March 18 – Punjabi

March 19 – Chemistry, public administrator

March 20 – Geography

March 21 – Computer science, ITIS

March 24 – History, life science

March 25 – Agriculture, psychology

March 26 – Sanskrit, Urdu, Biotechnology

March 27 – Political science

March 28 – Hindustani Music, philosophy

March 30 – Sociology / entrepreneurship

March 31 – Stenographer, Banking and Automobile, IT and ITES

In video| How to prepare for Board exams

Students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass the exams. Those who fail in two subjects will be given a second chance in the form of a supplementary or compartment exam.

Around 4 lakh candidates had appeared in the Haryana Board class 10 exams last year of which 57.39 per cent cleared the exam. The pass percentage was at 51.15 per cent in 2018. In class 12 BSEH exams, as many as 7,65,549 candidates appeared for the exams of which 63.84 per cent cleared the test.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd