BSEH Haryana Board class 10, 12 date sheet, admit card out

BSEH Haryana Board: Haryana School Education Board (BSEH) has announced the exam time table for class 10 and class 12 board exams. The senior secondary exams will begin from March 3 and secondary will begin from March 4. Both the exams will be held in a single session from 12:30 to 3:30 pm. The BSEH class 10, 12 board exam admit card is available at the official website, bseh.org.in.
Check the date sheet here –
HBSE class 10 date sheet
March 4 – Social Science
March 7 – Social Science
March 12 – English
March 17 – Mathematics
March 21 – Science
March 25 – Physical Education, Sanskrit, Urdu, agriculture, computer science, electives etc
March 26 – Media Entertainment, Banking, etc
March 27 – Punjabi, IT and ITES
Read| Success story behind Haryana Board’s toppers: Daughters who are raised like ‘sons’
HBSE class 12 date sheet
March 3 – Hindi Core and English
March 5 – Economics
March 6 – Fine arts and Elective
March 11 – Mathematics
March 13 – Physical education
Mach 14 – Home science
March 16 – English core and elective
March 17 – Dance, military science and other electives
March 18 – Punjabi
March 19 – Chemistry, public administrator
March 20 – Geography
March 21 – Computer science, ITIS
March 24 – History, life science
March 25 – Agriculture, psychology
March 26 – Sanskrit, Urdu, Biotechnology
March 27 – Political science
March 28 – Hindustani Music, philosophy
March 30 – Sociology / entrepreneurship
March 31 – Stenographer, Banking and Automobile, IT and ITES
In video| How to prepare for Board exams
Students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass the exams. Those who fail in two subjects will be given a second chance in the form of a supplementary or compartment exam.
Around 4 lakh candidates had appeared in the Haryana Board class 10 exams last year of which 57.39 per cent cleared the exam. The pass percentage was at 51.15 per cent in 2018. In class 12 BSEH exams, as many as 7,65,549 candidates appeared for the exams of which 63.84 per cent cleared the test.
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App