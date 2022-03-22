BSEH Haryana Board Class 10, 12 admit cards released

The board of secondary education, Haryana (BSEH) Tuesday released the admit card of class 10 and 12 board exams 2022. The admit cards download facility is only available for schools that will provide the hall tickets to class 10, 12 students. Schools can download the admit cards from the official website – bseh.org.in

For downloading, school authorities have to enter the school log-in id and password on the official website. Any discrepancies or changes needed to be made in any admit card have to be reported to the board by March 24.

Candidates who will appear in the opportunity compartment and partial marks correction/ full subject marks improvement exam can also download their admit card from the link given on the official website of the board by entering the previous roll number/name/father’s name/mother’s name and registration id.

Candidates have to reach the examination center 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination with their original Aadhar card and colored admit card. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, all the candidates are informed to follow the instructions issued by the government and ensure social distancing and wearing of masks at the examination center.

If the facility of the writer is to be used by any candidate with a disability, he must take permission letter from the board by presenting the relevant documents for the writer in the board office. The author will not be valid without the permission letter of the board. The last date to get the permission letter from the board is March 24.