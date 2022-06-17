BSEH Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: When and where to check result

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani will release the class 10 board exam results today. The result will be announced at 3 pm via press conference. Once declared, students will be able to check results at the official website – bseh.org.in from 5 pm onwards.
The BSEH class 10 haryana board examinations were conducted on March 31 and concluded on April 20 in offline mode. 2022. The exams were held in a single shift from 12:30 pm to 3 pm.
Last year the Haryana boards examination was cancelled due to the pandemic. The candidates were evaluated on alternate assessment scheme and on overall pass percentage of 100 per cent was recorded and no students were declared fail in 2021. The results were announced for 3,13,345 students of whick 1,72,059 were boys and 1,41,286 were girls.
Students can check their results through SMS. To get the result via SMS, students need to type 'Result HB10' followed by their roll number and send it to 56263.
Earlier, the class 10 exams were scheduled to conclude on April 29. Authorities and students were advised to follow all the Covid-19 protocols in the exam centre premises. Students were advised to carry their admit cards and hand sanitizers to the exam centres.
