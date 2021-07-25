BSEH Haryana announces Class 10, 12 open school, DElEd exam dates

The president further urgent the candidates to follow the instructions issued by the government. File

Haryana School Education Board will conduct the secondary and senior secondary (educational/open school) examinations from August 18. Alongside, the D.El.Ed exams will be conducted from August 19, 2021.

Sharing the information, board president Prof. Jagbir Singh and secretary Rajeev Prasad informed that the compartment exams for classes 10 and 12 (educational/open school), partial marks improvement, full subject marks an improvement, and additional subject exam will be conducted on August 18, 2021.

He said that the examinations of more than one subject are being conducted starting from August 19 to September 01, 2021. The date sheet of these examinations has been uploaded on the official website of the board http://www.bseh.org.in. The exam timings will be from 2 pm to 4 pm.

He further informed that similarly, the D.El.Ed examinations will be conducted in two sessions starting from August 19 to August 28, 2021. The commencement time of these examinations will be from 9:30 am to 2 pm. The date sheet is available on the official website of the board http://www.bseh.org.in.

The president further urgent the candidates to follow the instructions issued by the government and ensure social distancing and wearing of masks at the examination center. Candidates will have to bring a transparent hand sanitiser and their own water bottles with them.