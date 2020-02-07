BSEH extends Haryana DElEd application fee deadline

Candidates can pay fee at bseh.org.in (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational image) Candidates can pay fee at bseh.org.in (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational image)

The Board of School Education (BSE) Haryana has extended the deadlines to pay the fee for the Haryana D.El.Ed exams. Candidates can pay Rs 4050 for both year exams. The new dates to deposit the fee is extended from February 10 to February 24. Further, a fee of Rs 100 in addition to normal fee will have to be paid for those applying till March 2.

Additional fee of Rs 300 will be applicable till March 9 and Rs 100 late fee will be applicable in addition to normal fee till March 16, as per the BSEH – the exam conducting body. In case of any query, candidates can get in touch with authorities at the official numbers, 01664-254300, 254308, and 254309.

The D.El.Ed is a two-year programme to train in-service teachers. Those will not be able to clear the exam in the first attempt will be also be given another chance in form of re-appear exam. The board has already conducted the January exam and this will be the July exam. The D.El.Ed exam is conducted twice a year.

Meanwhile, the BSEH has also released the admit card for the Haryana Board exams. The senior secondary exams will begin from March 3 and secondary will begin from March 4. The BSEH class 10, 12 board exam admit card is available at the official website, bseh.org.in.

