Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed datesheet for first, second year re-appear exam released, check here

BSEH D.El.Ed datesheet: Board of school education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the exam datesheet or timetable for the first year and second year D.El.Ed re-appear examination. Candidates can download the time table from the official website, bseh.org.

Advertising

The theory exams will begin from January 16, 2019. The exams for both the batches will begin from 2 pm onwards. Calculators and mobile phones are not allowed in the examination hall. Candidates with valid admit card with scanned photograph will be allowed to enter the examination hall, according to the official release.

BSEH D.El.Ed datesheet: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – bseh.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link ‘Date-sheet- D.EL.Ed Year (Re-appear -New Curriculum) Exam. January -2019’

Advertising

Step 3: A new window will open. The date sheet for both batches will appear

Step 4: Download the datesheet

BSEH D.El.Ed: First year re-appear datasheet

16 January – Childhood and development of children

17 January – Education, Society, curriculum and learners

18 January – Pedagogy across curriculum, ICT and action

19 January – Contemporary Indian society

21 January – Proficiency and pedagogy of mathematics education

22 January – Proficiency and pedagogy of environmental studies

23 January – Proficiency in English language

24 January – proficient in Hindi language and proficiency in Urdu language

BSEH D.El.Ed: Second year re-appear date sheet

16 January – cognition, learning and socio-cultural context

17 January – school culture, leadership, and change

18 January – diversitym gender and inclusive education

19 January 0 Pedagogy pf environmental studies

21 January – Pedagogy of Hindi/Urdu teaching

22 January – Pedagogy of English language

23 January – Pedagogy of social science education

24 January – Pedagogy of mathematical education

25 January – Pedagogy of science education

The D.El.Ed is a two-year programme to train teachers. Differently abled candidates belonging to visually impaired, dyslexia and spastic, speak and hearing impaired, and permanently disabled candidates will get service of amanuensis and extra time of 20 minutes in an hour in each exam.