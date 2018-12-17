Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed datesheet for first, second year re-appear exam released, check here

BSEH D.El.Ed datesheet: Board of school education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the exam datesheet or timetable for the first year and second year D.El.Ed re-appear examination. Candidates can download the time table from the official website, bseh.org.
The theory exams will begin from January 16, 2019. The exams for both the batches will begin from 2 pm onwards. Calculators and mobile phones are not allowed in the examination hall. Candidates with valid admit card with scanned photograph will be allowed to enter the examination hall, according to the official release.
BSEH D.El.Ed datesheet: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – bseh.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click the link ‘Date-sheet- D.EL.Ed Year (Re-appear -New Curriculum) Exam. January -2019’
Step 3: A new window will open. The date sheet for both batches will appear
Step 4: Download the datesheet
BSEH D.El.Ed: First year re-appear datasheet
16 January – Childhood and development of children
17 January – Education, Society, curriculum and learners
18 January – Pedagogy across curriculum, ICT and action
19 January – Contemporary Indian society
21 January – Proficiency and pedagogy of mathematics education
22 January – Proficiency and pedagogy of environmental studies
23 January – Proficiency in English language
24 January – proficient in Hindi language and proficiency in Urdu language
BSEH D.El.Ed: Second year re-appear date sheet
16 January – cognition, learning and socio-cultural context
17 January – school culture, leadership, and change
18 January – diversitym gender and inclusive education
19 January 0 Pedagogy pf environmental studies
21 January – Pedagogy of Hindi/Urdu teaching
22 January – Pedagogy of English language
23 January – Pedagogy of social science education
24 January – Pedagogy of mathematical education
25 January – Pedagogy of science education
The D.El.Ed is a two-year programme to train teachers. Differently abled candidates belonging to visually impaired, dyslexia and spastic, speak and hearing impaired, and permanently disabled candidates will get service of amanuensis and extra time of 20 minutes in an hour in each exam.