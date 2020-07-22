BSEH class 12 results: P’kula has highest percentage of passing students in Haryana

As many as 2,583 students had appeared for the board examinations of whom 2325 qualified it while 218 got compartments. As many as 2,583 students had appeared for the board examinations of whom 2325 qualified it while 218 got compartments.

THE CLASS 12 results declared by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Tuesday, put Panchkula district at the top in Haryana as it breached the 90 per cent clearance mark. Kanika Aggarwal, a student from a government school in Raipurrani, became the topper from the district with 96.6 per cent in commerce.

Kanika, whose father is a CA, aspires to follow in his footsteps. “I have always been inspired by my father. I did what he taught me and only took tuition for economics. My mother taught me accounts as well, as she herself is has an M.Com degree. I have already started preparing for CA foundation and am sure to ace it,” said an elated Kanika, adding, “I did not believe in studying for hours. I would only study at school and do my homework with consistency. This is what made me achieve what I aspired for.”

Meanwhile the district result saw a high boom as Panchkula, which earlier used to stand at the bottom of Haryana school results topped it this time. As many as 2,583 students had appeared for the board examinations of whom 2325 qualified it while 218 got compartments. Only 40 students will have to reaper for the exams next year.

DEO Panchkula, Urmila Rohila gave the credit of the revamp of Panchkula schools to former DEO HS Saini. “The credit for this incredible result goes to former DEO from Panchkula who worked hard to improve the quality of education in the city,” she said.

Of the top ten students from the district, as many as nine are girls. The percentage of top ten ranges from 96.9 per cent to 94.8 per cent.

