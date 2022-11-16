BSEH Class 10th, 12th supplementary exam 2022 Results declared; how to check

BSEH Class 10, 12 Supplementary results 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana today released the results for secondary and senior secondary supplementary examinations which were held in September 2022. Students who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website– bseh.org.in.

The supplementary exams began on September 29 for both classes. It concluded on October 7 for class 10 and on October 17 for class 12.

BSEH Class 10, 12 Supplementary exam result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website– bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the tab reading results for September 2022 exam

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number, name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth and security caption

Step 4: Check the result and download it for future reference

The results are out for both regular and open schools.

For the year 2021-22, a total of 3,26,487 students appeared for class 10 exams out of which 2,38,932 cleared the exam and 19,679 students were supposed to appear for supplementary exam. In class 12, 6,745 students appeared for the board exam out of which 6128 cleared the exam.