scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

BSEH Class 10th, 12th supplementary exam 2022 Results declared; how to check

BSEH Haryana Board Class 10, 12 supplementary result: The supplementary exams began on September 29 for both classes. It concluded on October 7 for class 10 and on October 17 for class 12.

bseh.org.in, Haryana Board Class 12 supplementary result, Haryana Board Class 10 supplementary result, bseh class 10 compartment result, bseh class 12 compartment resultBSEH Supplementary Exam 2022: Students who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website– bseh.org.in. (Express photo/ Representative Image)

BSEH Class 10, 12 Supplementary results 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana today released the results for secondary and senior secondary supplementary examinations which were held in September 2022. Students who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website– bseh.org.in.

Read |BSEH Class 10th, 12th exams 2023 schedule and registration released

The supplementary exams began on September 29 for both classes. It concluded on October 7 for class 10 and on October 17 for class 12.

BSEH Class 10, 12 Supplementary exam result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website– bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the tab reading results for September 2022 exam

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Special: What are Vostro accounts, nine of which have been opened wi...Premium
UPSC Special: What are Vostro accounts, nine of which have been opened wi...
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...Premium
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assetsPremium
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assets
I Hereby Declare: Vehicles to property, here’s what Rivaba Jadeja h...Premium
I Hereby Declare: Vehicles to property, here’s what Rivaba Jadeja h...

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number, name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth and security caption

Step 4: Check the result and download it for future reference

The results are out for both regular and open schools.

Advertisement

For the year 2021-22, a total of 3,26,487 students appeared for class 10 exams out of which 2,38,932 cleared the exam and 19,679 students were supposed to appear for supplementary exam. In class 12, 6,745 students appeared for the board exam out of which 6128 cleared the exam.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-11-2022 at 05:14:20 pm
Next Story

Dimpy Ganguly Roy shares a ‘more realistic glimpse’ of what it is like to be ‘a mom of 3’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 16: Latest News
Advertisement