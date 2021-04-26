BSEH Class 10 Exams: Haryana board to promote students based on internal assessment

The Haryana government today released fresh guidelines for the assessment of class 10 students. After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Haryana board exams for class 10 were cancelled. The exams for class 12 will be conducted after assessing the situation on June 1, the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) today decided to follow the suit.

In the latest notification, the Board School of Education Haryana (BSEH) has directed the schools to adopt the same evaluation practices as the central board and prepare the result of the class 10 students. The decision has been taken due to the worsening situation of the COVID-19 outbreak across the country.

The state board had reopened the schools in December 2020. During the same time, students had undertaken internal assessments and prepared projects. Besides, the students were asked to submit online assignments during the period of lockdown. Hence, the students will be assessed based on the marks obtained in the internal assignments and online projects.

The state board has also cancelled the exams for students of the open schools and the final decision will be taken after reviewing the situation on June 1.

The Haryana board exams for classes 10 and 12 were scheduled to begin on April 22 and April 20, respectively. But, class 10 exams were cancelled and the final decision on class 12 exams will be taken on June 1.