Haryana BSEH Class 10, 12 datesheet released: Here’s how to check

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the datesheets for class 10 and class 12 board exams 2022. Students can check their timetables for class 10 and 12 exams from the official BSEH website — bseh.org.in.

As per the schedule, the Haryana class 10 board exams are scheduled to take place between March 31 and April 26, and class 12 exams will be conducted from March 30 to April 29, 2022.

BSEH class 10, 12 datesheet: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official BSEH website — bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Locate the ‘news’ column on the homepage and click on the link that reads ‘Date Sheet (Theory Paper) for Secondary/Sr. Secondary (Academic/Open School/Regular/Re-appear/Additional/Improvement Exam March-2022’.

Step 3: A PDF will open in a new tab or window.

Step 4: Save the datesheet for future reference.

The class 10 and 12 exams will be conducted in a single shift from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm. This year the exams will be held in offline-mode. Calculators (simple/scientific) and mobile phones are not permitted in the examination hall. If anyone is found possessing any of the electronic items, it will be treated as use of unfair means.

Authorities and students have been advised to follow all Covid protocols laid out by the Government of India. Everyone will have to compulsorily wear a face mask when in the exam centre premises. Students should also remember to carry their admit cards to the exam centres.