BSEH class 10, 12 Compartment Exams: Date sheet for re-exam released; check schedule

BSEH class 10, 12 Compartment Exams: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) today released the date sheet for re-examinations of secondary and senior secondary class (eEducational/open school). Students appearing for these exams can check the date sheet on the official BSEH website — bseh.org.in.

According to the official schedule released today, these examinations will be conducted from September 29.

The examinations for secondary classes (educational/open school) will begin on September 29 and conclude on October 7, and examinations for senior secondary classes (educational/open school) will begin on September 29 and end October 17. The exam timings for all the classes will be 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

The announcement was made today by board president Professor (Dr) Jagbir Singh and secretary Krishna Kumar.

This year a total of 3,26,487 students appeared for class 10 examinations, out of which 2,38,932 cleared the exam and 19,679 were to take compartment exams. For class 12, 6,745 students appeared for the board exam out of which 6128 passed the exam.

August 25 was the last date to apply for the HSEB supplementary examinations for secondary and senior secondary classes. The application fee for compartment examination was Rs 800 till August 25 and after that a late fee of Rs 100 was applied from August 26 to 29. People registering for it later than were supposed to pay late fees of Rs 300 from August 30 to September 2 and the late fees was Rs 1,000 from September 3 to 6, which was the last schedule to apply for re-exam.

This year, in class 12 results, girl students bagged the top three ranks. Kajal Nehra from Nidana village in Rohtak district stood first by scoring 498 out of 500 marks. Muskaan from Narwana and Sakshi from Pehowa stood second by scoring 496 marks while Shruti from Narnaund and Poonam from Palwal stood third with 495 marks.

In class 10 results, 3,26,487 candidates had appeared in the Secondary (Educational) examination, out of which 2,38,932 passed and 19,679 candidates will have to appear in the compartment exam. In this examination, 1,76,168 boys appeared, out of which 1,24,303 passed and 1,14,629 girls appeared out of which 1,50,319 girls passed.