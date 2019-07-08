BSEH Class 10, 12 compartment exam 2019 admit card released, how to check via website

BSEH Class 10, 12 compartment exam 2019: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) has released the admit card for both Class 10 and 12 compartment examinations. The students can download their admit card through the official website – bseh.org.in.

The compartment examinations will be conducted from July 13, 2019.

BSEH Class 10, 12 compartment exam 2019 admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

To pass the main exam, one has to score at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate of the external examination and separately in the practicals that are conducted by the school.

The results of Class 10 and 12 examinations have already been released. A total of 3,64,800 examinees registered for 10th exams of which 1,86,586 passed and 15,526 got compartment while 1,62,688 candidates have failed. The Board has also announced the result of Class 12 examination. A total of 2,22,388 candidates appeared for their Senior Secondary (Academic) examination with as many as 1,41,973 passing the exam and 49,163 students getting compartment.