BSEH Class 10, 12 compartment exam 2018: Over 83,000 to appear for the examination on July 15

BSEH Class 10, 12 compartment exam 2018: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) will conduct the both class 10, 12 compartment exams on July 15. A total number of 83,811 candidates will appear for the examination that will be conducted at 285 centres across the country on Sunday between 12 to 3 pm. The board will also take strict measures to prevent cheating, and has formed 68 flying squads with special officers.

Board Chairman Dr Jagbir Singh said that in addition to flying squads, the board has also requested the police for adequate number of deployments at the examination centres. The district officials were also requested to impose Section 144 to prevent external interference in the examination centers.

He further said that in order to ensure the smooth operation of the examinations at the examination centers, 4275 supervisors and 285 superintendents of police have been appointed in the examinations. Of the 285 examination centers in the state, 79 centers of secondary examination and 206 senior secondary schools have been set up.

There will be a continuous inspection of 68 Flying Squad Examination Centers for the prevention of copying in a very effective way and to prevent the use of other unfair means, said an official. The official told that a board employee will be present at every examination center till the examination starts and ends.

The results of Class 10 and 12 examinations have already been released. A total of 3,64,800 examinees registered for 10th exams of which 1,86,586 passed and 15,526 got compartment while 1,62,688 candidates have failed. The Board has also announced the result of Class 12 examination. A total of 2,22,388 candidates appeared for their Senior Secondary (Academic) examination with as many as 1,41,973 passing the exam and 49,163 students getting compartment.

