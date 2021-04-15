BSEH prepared to conduct Class 10, 12 board exams in Haryana, awaits nod from the government

After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Wednesday that the board exams for class 10 stand cancelled and the exams for class 12 will be conducted after assessing the situation on June 1, the uncertainty looms over state board exams across the country.

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) exams for classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to begin on April 22 and April 20, respectively. Talking to indianexpress.com, Dr Jagbir Singh, chairman of BSEH, said, “The state board is all prepared to conduct the board exams as per the schedule. However, the final decision will be taken after the meeting with the education minister, which is scheduled to be conducted today i.e on April 15.”

While CBSE has cancelled class 10 exams, BSEH has no plans to cancel or reschedule exams until the government releases an official order.

“CBSE is under compulsion to reschedule and cancel exams because students from across the nation will be appearing for these exams. However, the situation is different for state boards as they only need to make arrangements for students of a single state. If the government allows us to conduct the exam as per the schedule, BSEH will neither cancel nor reschedule the class 10, 12 board exams,” Singh added.

The board claims to be prepared to conduct exams amid the coronavirus while maintaining social distancing and following standard operation procedures (SOPs). “Usually, around 40 students sit in one classroom while taking an exam. We have reduced that number to only 18 students this year to follow COVID-19 protocols,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, Haryana on Wednesday recorded its sharpest single-day rise in COVID-19 positive cases with 5,398 new cases – a jump of more than 71 per cent over the previous highest single-day jump of 3,845 reported on Tuesday.