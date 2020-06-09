Twice postponed, Haryana Board 10th results now after science exam

Haryana Board result now in July (Express Photo by Abhishek Saha) Haryana Board result now in July (Express Photo by Abhishek Saha)

The wait for the class 10 results in Haryana, which were to be declared Monday, just got longer with the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) now announcing that it will declare the results only after conducting the exam for science subject. With this, the board has in the last two weeks twice postponed its plan to declare the Class 10 results.

“We plan to conduct the science subject exam at the end of June after approval from the state government. We may need another 20 days for declaration of the results after conducting the science subject exam,” board chairman Dr Jagbir Singh told The Indian Express. With this, the results are now likely to be announced in the end of July.

Read | Why is Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2020 postponed?

The science subject exam could not be conducted as per the previous schedule because of the lockdown, which was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in March. The exams for four other subjects had already been conducted. In these circumstances, the government had planned to announce the class 10 result on the basis of only four subjects so that the students may pursue further studies without waiting for long. The government had also planned to hold the exam of science subject later. It was mandatory to pass the paper for those students who were planning to pursue their studies in the science stream.

Initially, the BSEH had decided to announce the results on May 25. But, according to the chairman, it was postponed following the instructions from the government. Then, the board planned to announce the result on June 8. As per the plan, the results of Class 10 were to be announced on the basis of four subjects while giving average marks in the science subject keeping in view the evaluation of the other four subjects. Even on June 7, the board had issued a press release to maintain that the results will be announced at 12:15 pm on June 8. But in the late evening of June 7, the board again issued a press release stating that the results have been postponed.

According to the board chairman, the legal opinion in this matter has suggested that the declaration of results in the current form may lead to court cases, so we had to postpone the results.

“For example, a student succeeds in getting admission in a polytechnic institute on the basis of results announced (evaluation to be done of only four subjects). However, after the science subject examination, another student may stake claim to the seat while securing higher numbers in total. To avoid these issues and release a common merit list, we have decided to declare the results at once,” said Jagbir Singh.

The HBSE science subject exam, however, will not be mandatory for those students who wish to pursue further studies in arts and commerce. “Such students will be awarded marks in science on the basis of the average of the other four subjects,” he added.

The board officials feel a large number of students, who are children of migrant workers, have already gone to their native states and it would not be easier for them to return to Haryana for the board exams. “Now, the science exam will be mandatory for only those students who wish to pursue studies in any course, which involves the study of science,” he added. As many as 3.38 lakh students including 1.51 lakh girls had appeared in the Class 10 exam for four subjects.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd