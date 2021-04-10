BSEH 10th, 12th exams admit card: How to download

Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) Friday released the admit cards for the Class 10 and 12 board examination. The candidates can download their admit cards from the official website bseh.org.in. These admit cards are available for regular and open school students. The exam will begin from April 20 and the timing is 11:30 am to 2 pm. A total of 6,67,234 students have registered for the exam which will be held at 2544 centres.

BSEH has also provided a correction facility to correct the candidate’s signature and photograph. This facility is available till April 12. In case any corrections are to be done, candidates have to pay Rs 300 as correction fee and make the necessary changes on or before April 12. Students must also ensure that the photograph appearing in the hall ticket is the same as uploaded during the application process.

How to download BSEH admit card

Step 1: Go to bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on admit card link

Step 3: Fill credentials, submit

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

The candidates need to reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the scheduled time, that is, at 11 am. Meanwhile, the candidates have to follow social distance and wear masks at the exam centre.

Read | Slashed fees, learning gaps: Challenges that lie ahead for schools

The admit card will have information on exam date, venue, subject of exam, timing, and other information. It will also have the name and personal details of the student. In case of any error in the admit card, students need to connect with the authorities.