BSEH 10th, 12th admit card released; check how to download

Haryana Board Exams 2023, BSEH: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) today issued the admit cards for classes 10 and 12. A total of 5,59,738 students will be appearing for the exams which will be held from February 27 to March 25. The hall tickets can be downloaded by the schools at the official website— bseh.org.in.

BSEH has designated 1475 centres across the state for the exam. Out of the 5,59,738 students, 2,96,329 candidates belong to secondary class (class 10) and 2,63,409 candidates of senior secondary class (class 12).

Haryana Board Exams 2023, BSEH: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website— bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as user ID and password

Step 4: Download the admit card for the students.

The school/private candidate will have to take out a coloured print out of the admit card on an A4 sheet. They have to get the scanned photocopy affixed on the hall ticket while getting it verified.

Students will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without their admit card. The board chairperson has appealed to the candidates to thoroughly check their hall tickets and inform the board office immediately in case of any errors.