scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

BSEH 10th, 12th admit card released; check how to download

BSEH has designated 1475 centres across the state for the exam. Out of the 5,59,738 students, 2,96,329 candidates belong to secondary class (class 10) and 2,63,409 candidates of senior secondary class (class 12).

BSEH Admit cardThe exams will begin from February 27 and conclude on March 25. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh / Representative Image)
Listen to this article
BSEH 10th, 12th admit card released; check how to download
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Haryana Board Exams 2023, BSEH: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) today issued the admit cards for classes 10 and 12. A total of 5,59,738 students will be appearing for the exams which will be held from February 27 to March 25. The hall tickets can be downloaded by the schools at the official website— bseh.org.in.

Also read |BSEH releases revised datesheet for Class 10th, 12th board exams; check new schedule

BSEH has designated 1475 centres across the state for the exam. Out of the 5,59,738 students, 2,96,329 candidates belong to secondary class (class 10) and 2,63,409 candidates of senior secondary class (class 12).

Haryana Board Exams 2023, BSEH: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website— bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
Takeaways from Aero India
Takeaways from Aero India

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as user ID and password

Step 4: Download the admit card for the students.

The school/private candidate will have to take out a coloured print out of the admit card on an A4 sheet. They have to get the scanned photocopy affixed on the hall ticket while getting it verified.

Students will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without their admit card. The board chairperson has appealed to the candidates to thoroughly check their hall tickets and inform the board office immediately in case of any errors.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-02-2023 at 16:58 IST
Next Story

Ola Plans to build world’s largest electric vehicle hub in India

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close