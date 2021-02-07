BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya main entrance exam 2021 answer key released

The answer key will be available online till February 11. Representational image/ file

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya main exam 2021: The Bihar School Education Board has released the answer key for the main entrance exam held for admission to the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV). The candidates who had appeared in the entrance test can download the answer key through the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The main entrance exam was held on January 31 for admission to class 6.

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya main entrance exam 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the link for download ‘main exam answer key’

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The answer key will be available online till February 11. The prelims result was earlier released on January 16, and the exam was conducted on December 17.