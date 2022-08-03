BSEB releases dummy admit cards for board exams 2023

BSEB 2023 admit card: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) has released the dummy admit cards for class 10, 12 board exams 2023. Candidates who have registered for the board exams can download the dummy hall ticket at the official website – ssonline.biharboardonline.com

Read | Bihar seeks report on schools shut Friday in minority strongholds

The board has not yet released the date sheet for matric and intermediate exams in the state.

BSEB Bihar board dummy admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or ssonline.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the Dummy Admit Card 2023 link provided

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: BSEB dummy Admit Card 2023 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the Bihar Board Dummy Admit card for references

In case of any discrepancy or errors in the admit card, candidates have to inform the board. ​​Students will be required to write the necessary changes on a paper and sign it and share a photocopy of those changes with their school heads who will communicate the same to board.