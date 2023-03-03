BSEB releases Class 12th board exam answer key for objective questions

BSEB Board Exams 2023, Class 12: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Thursday released the answer key for Class 12 state board exams. Students who appeared for the exam can check the answer key at the official board website— biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The candidates can raise challenges till 5 pm of March 6. The answer key has been released for 50 per cent objective questions asked.

BSEB Board Exams 2023, Class 12: How to check answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website— biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll code and roll number

Step 4: View and download the answer key

The exams were conducted in pen and paper mode, candidates had to mark their answers on an OMR sheet. Students can raise objections through the ‘regarding objection regarding answer key inter exam 2023’ or objection.biharboardonline.com. No challenges will be entertained after the stipulated time and date.

A total of 13,18,227 appeared for the intermediate (class 12) exam out of which 6,36,432 were girls and 6,81,795 were boys. The exam began on February 1.