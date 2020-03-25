75 answer scripts, 25 days: How Bihar Board declared ‘fastest’ result amid coronavirus lockdown

BSEB Bihar Board 2020 result: 80.44% passed. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational image) BSEB Bihar Board 2020 result: 80.44% passed. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational image)

The Bihar Board or BSEB is the first board to release class 12 result in 2020. It has broken its own record of announcing the result in 28 days, last year. This year, the Bihar board took three fewer days and declared intermediate exam results in 25 days. This was more challenging as the evaluation process was halted due to lockdown and social distancing owing to the coronavirus pandemic in India.

Bihar Board is one of the largest boards in the country. This year alone, over 12 lakh had appeared in the exams. These 12 lakh students appeared for 5-6 exams each. As per the board, 73 lakh answer booklets and 73 lakh OMR sheets were evaluated and the result was declared within 25 days. Earlier, the result was usually declared in May-June.

How did Bihar board manage to declare the result in record-time?

Tech initiatives

In a written statement, the board informed that they have used a new software which was developed internally to ensure smooth evaluation of the exams. The software had increased the speed of processing the result by 16 per cent as compared to last year.

BSEB also ensured that all the answer booklets have a barcode and all exam evaluation centers have a computer. IT staff was hired to punch in numbers as and when an answer booklet was evaluated. Recently the Board had set up a new data centre at the cost of Rs 7.97 crore with a capability to store 200 TB worth of records online in a secure manner.

Security feature

All the answer sheets as well as the OMR sheets for the objective-type questions came with pre-printed barcode and lithocode. This not only assured security but also ensured scanning and error free result. Apart from an evaluation centre, the board also had a model centre in each district.

Other security measures included closing of the entry gate 10 minutes before the exam, section 144 imposed in a 200-metre radius of the exam centre, implying restrictions on entry. BSEB also ensured two-step frisking of students before entering the exam hall. The OMR sheets, answer booklets and question paper also had security features, as per the board.

Change in exam pattern

The Bihar Board has shifted towards having 50 per cent objective type questions in the exam. The move has been introduced to assess students on their conceptual clarity but this has also resulted in a faster result and higher pass percentage. Further, more than 20 per cent internal choice is also given to the students.

