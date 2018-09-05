BSEB OFSS admissions 2018: Second merit list released, check at ofssbihar.in

BSEB OFSS admissions 2018: The cut-off marks are available at the official website, ofssbihar.in. Representational Image BSEB OFSS admissions 2018: The cut-off marks are available at the official website, ofssbihar.in. Representational Image

BSEB OFSS admissions 2018: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the second merit list under the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) on Wednesday, September 5. The students can check the cut-off marks through the official website, ofssbihar.in. The BSEB would conduct the admissions in Class XI through OFSS (Online Felicitation System for Students) from this year onwards, said chairman Anand Kishore

The district wise cut-off marks can be accessed at ofssbihar.in. On the homepage, click on the box for OFSS intermediate allotment list or cut-off list. A new page will open. Check the district wise cut-off marks. The students who will get through the cut-off marks will take admission in the science, commerce and arts stream in 3,262 schools, colleges across the state for the session 2018-20.

Earlier, around 9.81 lakh students were figured in the first merit list. The successful candidates can download the allotment letter from the official website. They need to click on the link ‘OFSS Intermediate AdmissionLetter 2018’. A new window would open. Enter the application or barcode number and mobile number and submit.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd