Friday, Dec 09, 2022

BSEB Miscellaneous Exams 2023: Schedule released for BElEd, STET and SAV exams

BSEB Miscellaneous Exams 2023: The tentative schedule of BElEd, STET and SAV exams is available on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Miscellaneous Exams 2023: BSEB chairperson released the annual calendar today (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representative Image)
BSEB Miscellaneous Exams 2023: Bihar State Examination Board (BSEB) Chairperson, Anand Kishore today released the annual calendar for various exams including board classes as well as BElEd and STET. Interested and eligible candidates can check the details at the official website– biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Registration for the BElEd exam will begin on January 28 and conclude on February 8, 2023. Board will release admit cards from March 2 to 13, 2023. The exam will be held from March 13 to 20, 2023. The provisional answer key will be released on March 27, 2023 and challenges can be raised till March 30, 2023. The final results will be announced in August or September 2023.

Also read |Bihar Board Inter exams to begin on February 1, Matric on February 14

For the STET exam, the registration will begin from February 1, 2023 and conclude on February 14, 2023. The admit card will be released on March 24, 2023 till April 6, 2023. STET exams will be conducted between April 6 to 24, 2023. The provisional answer key will be released on May 2, 2023 and objections can be raised till May 5, 2023. The results will be declared in June, 2023.

Applications for Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6 entrance exam will be invited from July 4, 2023. Final admit card will be issued on October 1, 2023 and will be available till October 12, 2023. The preliminary results will be announced in November 2023 and the mains will be conducted from December 20, 2023. Provisional answer key will be released on December 27, 2023 and candidates will be able to raise objections till December 31, 2023.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 06:26:20 pm
