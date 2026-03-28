Bihar Board 10th Matric Result 2026 LIVE Updates: When is BSEB Class 10 result expected?

Bihar Board 10th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be announcing the Class 10 results in March. Once released, the results will be available on results.biharboardonline.com and matricbiharboard.com. The Bihar board provisional answer keys for the objective type questions asked in the BSEB exams was released on March 7, 2026. Students were also allowed to raise objections to the answer key till 5 pm on March 13, 2026.

Read More | BSEB debunks fake matric result date and time notice

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Alternative sites to access the scores are biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com, in addition to Indian Express Education portal and DigiLocker.

BSEB conducted the Class 10 2026 board examinations in February across 1,699 centers, with around 15.12 lakh students appearing. The total number of students who took the Bihar Board exam was 1,512,687, which included 7,85,722 girls and 7,26,961 boys. Around 70 examination centres were set up in Patna district for 71,022 candidates. The exams started on February 17 and ended on February 25, 2026 and were conducted in two shifts. For candidates with disability, a writer was made available in the examination, and they were given an additional time of 20 minutes per hour.

In 2025, the BSEB results were announced on March 29, 2025 by the State Education Minister Sunil Kumar. The exams were conducted from February 17 to February 25, 2025. The pass percentage in 2025 was recorded at 82.11%.

Candidates are advised to check the results on official BSEB websites only and avoid fake links which are circulating around.

Live Updates Mar 28, 2026 03:45 PM IST Bihar Board 10th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: When did BSEB conduct exams? BSEB conducted the Class 10 2026 board examinations in February. The exams started on February 17 and ended on February 25, 2026 and were conducted in two shifts. Mar 28, 2026 03:38 PM IST Bihar Board 10th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: What are the official websites to check BSEB Class 10 results? Once released, the BSEB Class 10 matric results will be available on results.biharboardonline.com and matricbiharboard.com. Alternative sites to access the scores are biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com, in addition to Indian Express Education portal and DigiLocker. Mar 28, 2026 03:13 PM IST Bihar Board 10th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: BSEB refutes matric result date and time claim The Bihar Board has debunked a fake notice circulating online, claiming the BSEB Class 10 result date and time as March 28, 1:30 pm. Students are told to ignore such unofficial updates and check only the board's official websites for accurate info.