BSEB Matric Exam 2022: Important guidelines issued, check details

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced that the matriculation examination has been scheduled to take place between February 17 and 24, 2022.

This year, the board is expecting to have nearly 8,27,288 candidates, out of which 4,04,207 will be female and 4,23,081 will be male candidates in the first group. The second group will have a total of 8,21,606 candidates, out of which there will be 4,02,498 female and 4,19,108 male candidates.

As per the official notification issued by BSEB, the candidates who appear for the group 1 exam will be counted in the same group for the rest of the process too, and same will be followed for the candidates appearing for the group 2 exam.

Authorities have been directed to ensure that all the necessary Covid-19 related guidelines are followed at all the exam centres for both groups. Candidates will have to wear face mask while attempting the exam.

Candidates should remember that no student will be allowed to enter the exam centre without their admit card. Authorities present at the exam centre will allow candidates to enter the exam hall only after making sure that the details mentioned in the admit card — along with the identification picture — matches with details provided by the candidate.

Candidates are not allowed to carry mobile phones, calculator, bluetooth devices or any other electronic devices inside the exam centre. They will also have to make sure they carry their own ball-point pens.

In addition to this, candidates appearing for group 1 exam will have to enter the exam centre by 9:20 am, and entry time for group 2 exam candidates will be 1:35 pm. Group 1 candidates (9:30 am-12:45 pm) will have to submit their OMR sheets by 11 am and the answer booklets by 12:45 pm, and those appearing for 9:30 am-12:15 pm will have to submit their OMR sheets by 10:45 am and the answer booklets by 12:15 pm.

Similarly, group 2 candidates (1:45 pm-5 pm) will have to submit their OMR sheets by 3:15 pm and the answer booklets by 5 pm, and those appearing for 1:45 pm-4:30 pm will have to submit their OMR sheets by 3 pm and the answer booklets by 4:30 pm.

The board had recently conducted the intermediate examination 2022, that took place between February 2 and February 14, 2022, in two groups.