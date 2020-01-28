Bihar Board launches mobile app, data centre to make exams high-tech

Bihar Board BSEB class 12 exams to begin from February 3. (Representational image) Bihar Board BSEB class 12 exams to begin from February 3. (Representational image)

The Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) has gone high-tech for the upcoming board exams with the launch of a mobile application as well as a new data centre at the cost of Rs 7.97 crore. The new centre, inaugurated on Monday by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is the first-of-its-kind, claims the board.

The data centre, according to the board, has the capability to store 200 TB worth of records online in a secure manner. The current computer applications, document management system, BSEB enterprise resource planning system, online facilitation system for students, matric and inter pre-exam and post exam software will all be linked to the data centre.

For personalised use of students, the mobile application is available on Google Play Store and Apple store as the BSEB mobile app. It will provide the final admit card, dummy admit card, registration card and online exam form, etc, all at a click. The app will also contain important instructions, notices and announcements related to the boards. Students can also raise any query with the administration via this medium.

The app, states the board, will also be used to coordinate between teachers involved in the board exam process.

The intermediate examination is scheduled to be conducted from February 3 to 13, 2020. The Madhyamik (class 10) examination will commence from February 17, 2020. Admit cards for both have been released already.

