Bihar Board intermediate exams conclude, BSEB likely to be first to declare result too

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB), Patna has concluded the board exams for or class 12. The exams had started on February 1 across 1473 exam centres and concluded on February 13. About 13.50 lakh students appeared for the exam despite the pandemic. The board claims to have ensured proper sanitisation and Covid-19 related protocol.

To ensure safety during the exams, the Bihar Board had set up a 24 hours control room. Candidates had to undergo two levels of frisking as an anti-cheating measure. Only candidates who were free of any cheating material of any kind and without possession of any barred items were allowed to enter the exam hall, as per the board.

Due to the pandemic, Bihar Board had given 100 per cent choice or alternate for almost all the questions in the exam. A total of 10 sets of each paper were drafted as an anti-cheating measure.

Just like last year, the board has become the first among academic boards to hold the exams. Subsequently, it is expected that the board would also declare the result sooner than the rest of the boards. Most of the boards are holding exams in May and the result is expected by July. The academic session has been postponed due to the pandemic.