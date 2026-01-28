BSEB Intermediate Exams 2026: Bihar Board warns of strict action against illegal entry in hall

Such candidates will be debarred from appearing in the examination for two years, and an FIR will be lodged against them.

BSEB Intermediate Exams 2026: Bihar Board warns of strict action against forcibly, illegal entry in hallAccording to the official notification, any examinee who attempts to illegally gain entry into the exam premises beyond the scheduled reporting time will face severe consequences.(Express Photo by Deepak Joshi/ representative image)

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued a stern directive ahead of the ongoing Intermediate Annual Examination 2026, warning students against forcibly entering examination centres after the stipulated time.

According to the official notification, any examinee who attempts to illegally gain entry into the exam premises beyond the scheduled reporting time will face severe consequences. Such candidates will be debarred from appearing in the examination for two years, and an FIR will be lodged against them.

The Board emphasised that the move is aimed at ensuring discipline, transparency, and fairness in the conduct of examinations. Authorities have been instructed to strictly monitor entry points at all centres and take immediate action against violators.

Meanwhile, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna, had released the admit cards for the Class 10 (Matric) annual examinations 2026 on January 6. School heads can download the hall tickets from the board’s official examination portal — exam.biharboardonline.org. The BSEB Class 10 theory examinations are scheduled to be held from February 17 -25, 2026.

The calendar also lists vocational and skill-based subjects for Class 10 students. The first shift will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm (with 15 15-minute cool-off time), while the second shift will run from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The board has made it mandatory for students to carry the admit card to the examination centre on all exam days. Entry will not be permitted without a valid hall ticket.

The Intermediate Annual Examination 2026 will be conducted from February 2 to February 13, 2026, in two shifts.

To pass the Bihar board Class 12 exams, students will need 33 per cent across the subjects in which they appeared in theory papers. For the BSEB Bihar practical component, the qualifying marks are 40 per cent.

Bihar Board Class 10th, 12th Results in 2025

Last year, 12,92,313 students appeared for the BSEB Class 12 exams, which were conducted at 1,677 centres across Bihar. Among them, 6,41,847 were girls, and 6,50,466 were boys.

 

